Mohali golfer Ojaswini shines at European US Kids meet

Mohali golfer Ojaswini Saraswat clinched the third position in the European US Kids Championship, which concluded on Thursday at Longniddry Golf Course Edinburgh, Scotland.

The nine-year-old trainee of Mohali Golf Range, finished third with the scores of 37, 40, 35, (4 over par) in the U-19 girls’ category.

The par score was 36. Ojaswini who trains under coaches Jesse Grewal and Harmeet Kahlon was tied for the lead after Round 1 with two other girls having a score of one over par 37 in the first round, with six pars and one birdie.

In the second round, due to winds and tough conditions, she played four over par 40 and was placed at the fourth position after two rounds. But on the final day, she played the best score of her category by playing one under par 35. A student of Manav Rachna International School, Ojaswini was the only player in her category to score an under-par score in the tough 10°C cold, rainy and windy conditions in the three-day tournament.

Girls from almost 20 countries, including USA, Denmark, Hungary, Canada, South Africa, Austria, England, Scotland, Wales, France and India, participated in this championship. Now, Ojaswini will participate in the US Kids World Championship to be held at Pinehurst, North Carolina, USA, in August.