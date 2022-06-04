Mohali golfer Ojaswini shines at European US Kids meet
Mohali golfer Ojaswini Saraswat clinched the third position in the European US Kids Championship, which concluded on Thursday at Longniddry Golf Course Edinburgh, Scotland.
The nine-year-old trainee of Mohali Golf Range, finished third with the scores of 37, 40, 35, (4 over par) in the U-19 girls’ category.
The par score was 36. Ojaswini who trains under coaches Jesse Grewal and Harmeet Kahlon was tied for the lead after Round 1 with two other girls having a score of one over par 37 in the first round, with six pars and one birdie.
In the second round, due to winds and tough conditions, she played four over par 40 and was placed at the fourth position after two rounds. But on the final day, she played the best score of her category by playing one under par 35. A student of Manav Rachna International School, Ojaswini was the only player in her category to score an under-par score in the tough 10°C cold, rainy and windy conditions in the three-day tournament.
Girls from almost 20 countries, including USA, Denmark, Hungary, Canada, South Africa, Austria, England, Scotland, Wales, France and India, participated in this championship. Now, Ojaswini will participate in the US Kids World Championship to be held at Pinehurst, North Carolina, USA, in August.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics