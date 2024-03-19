Mohali incident: Bizman, doc attacked with swords after squabble with Nihangs

A late-night dinner dash to a cafe in Mohali’s 3B2 market turned ghastly for a Mohali-based businessman and his doctor friend as they got into an altercation with five men, including three Nihang Sikhs, who attacked them with sharp-edged weapons, including swords, on Sunday. One of the accused, identified as Simran, 22, of Sangrur, has been arrested while the others have been identified. (HT File)

Complainant Harinder Singh, 36, who runs a private manpower company in Mohali, and Dr Sukhdeep Singh Brar, 33, who runs a private clinic in the city, received multiple injuries. The attack was so brutal that Harinder got 11 stitches, including eight on the head and three near the right eye.

He told the police that he had gone to Chai Churi café around 2:15 am for dinner. While waiting for their order, they started talking and singing softly. Upon this, one of the Nihangs walked up to them and told them to hush up. “When I objected, he tried to slap me, but I pushed him away. Following this, he pulled out his sword. Gauging the seriousness of the situation, my friend took me away. From a distance, we also apologised to them to avoid further escalation,” said the complainant.

“But suddenly, they sneaked up on us and opened attack with sharp-edged weapons. Two of them held my arms and asked the third Nihang to cut my neck. He hit me on the head and face with sharp-edged weapons. Even when I fell on the ground, they kept assaulting me. When my friend tried to rescue me, they thrashed him too,” said the victim.

Later, some cops present in the market rescued the two friends and rushed them to the civil hospital.

“Some onlookers had also tried to save us but failed,” said the complainant.

The accused have been booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 307 (attempt-to-murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code at Mataur police station.