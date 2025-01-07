Mohali: Iron grille falls from under-construction building, kills 12-yr-old

A 12-year-old boy died after an iron grille fell on him from an under-construction building in Mauli Baidwan village on Monday. The grieving family of the deceased, along with villagers, reached the Sohana police station, Mohali, seeking action against the contractor for negligence. (HT Photo)

Victim Ashish Kumar, a Bihar native, who was currently residing in the said village, was walking through a street when the iron grille fell on him, causing fatal injuries in the chest, shoulder and face, said police.

The entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed in the street.

The victim’s father Pankaj Kumar Dass said since his son, a Class 7 student had holidays in his government school, he was going to his friend’s house who was also with him at the time of the incident.

“My son was walking in the middle around 11 am, when the grille fell on his head, while his two friends had a narrow escape. My son fell unconscious, following which my brother rushed him to the local civil hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” Dass, a labourer said.

The grieving family of the deceased, along with villagers, reached the Sohana police station, seeking action against the contractor for negligence.

Following this, a case under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against construction contractor Jatinder Shah, who has yet to be arrested.