Mohali: Kabaddi player shot dead by attackers posing as fans

A local kabaddi tournament in Mohali’s Sohana area turned into a scene of deadly violence on Monday evening after unidentified assailants opened fire at the venue, killing kabaddi player and event promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh, widely known as Rana Balachauria. The attack, which took place around 5.30 pm at a ground in Sector 82, occurred as hundreds of spectators and players were gathered for the match, causing immediate panic and a scramble for cover. Forensic officials gathering evidence after kabaddi player and promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh, known as Rana Balachauria, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Sector 82 on Monday (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

At the time of the incident, teams were preparing to enter the field while players were engaged in warm-up routines on the court. Eyewitnesses reported that a group of men arrived near the venue in a Bolero vehicle. According to Mohali SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans, the attackers approached Digvijay Singh under the pretext of taking selfies before opening fire.

Multiple gunshots rang out suddenly. Initially, many spectators mistook the sound for firecrackers, but confusion quickly escalated into fear upon seeing the promoter collapse after sustaining injuries to the head and face. The sound of the firing was also captured on the live stream of the match, which was being broadcast at the time.

DSP HS Bal, who was present as the chief guest, and other police officials rushed the injured player to Fortis Hospital, Mohali. Later in the evening, the hospital issued a statement confirming that Digvijay Singh was brought dead.

Eyewitnesses stated that the attackers fired multiple rounds before fleeing the scene. When spectators attempted to give chase, the assailants allegedly fired an additional two to three rounds into the air to deter pursuit. Police are currently checking whether the suspects escaped in the Bolero vehicle or on motorcycles.

SSP Hans confirmed that preliminary information suggested four to five rounds were fired at the victim. He stated that only the promoter was hit by bullets.

Police teams immediately secured the area and began the investigation, which includes scanning CCTV footage from the venue and nearby roads and questioning eyewitnesses to reconstruct the sequence of events. Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh, who was on his way to attend the event, turned back after learning of the incident.

The motive behind the attack remains under investigation. SSP Hans noted that it would be premature to comment, but police are examining all possible angles, including rivalry and links to organised crime. The incident quickly raised serious concerns regarding security protocols at large public sporting events in the region.

Bambiha Gang claims responsibility

Compounding the severity of the incident, gangster group Bambiha gang has claimed responsibility for the attack via a social media post, although its veracity could not be independently verified by HT. The post named several individuals and alleged the victim had ties to rival gangs. Police officials have confirmed they have taken note of the post and are actively working to verify its authenticity and claims.

This violence is the latest in a spate of serious crime incidents in the tricity region. Earlier this month, on December 1, a gangster linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi group was killed in a planned attack in Chandigarh’s Sector 26, where 11 rounds were fired. In November, over 30 rounds were fired outside a retired irrigation officer’s residence in Mohali’s Phase-7, with a threat later linked to the Kala Rana gang.