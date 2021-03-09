Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali lad among 6 in country with 100 percentile in JEE Main
Mohali lad among 6 in country with 100 percentile in JEE Main

A student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, Guramrit wants to pursue engineering in computer science from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Guramrit Singh (second from right) celebrates with his family in Mohali on Monday. (HT Photo)

Mohali’s Guramrit Singh is among six students in the country who have scored 100 percentile in the JEE Main, results of which were declared on Monday.

A resident of Mohali’s Sector 74 and a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, Chandigarh, Guramrit said, “The exam was easy and many questions had come from NCERT, which is why I scored well.”

He wants to pursue engineering in computer science from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay. Guramrit said revising daily and paying attention to his teachers helped him in bagging the perfect score.

“I am fond of sports and used to play football with my brother daily,” he said. Guramrit’s father Gurudarshan Singh is a businessman and his mother Preeti is a homemaker.

