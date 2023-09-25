Mohali logs 155 dengue cases in September, Kharar worst-hit

With 362 cases in nine months, the district’s dengue count has already surpassed the total number of cases recorded in the corresponding period last year. Mohali had logged 316 cases till September last year. Almost 155 cases have been reported this month.

With 362 cases in nine months, the district’s dengue count has already surpassed the total number of cases recorded in the corresponding period last year. Mohali had logged 316 cases till September last year. Almost 155 cases have been reported this month. (Shutterstock Photo/ Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Out of these, 266 cases are from urban areas while 96 are from rural areas.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Mahesh Kumar Ahuja said teams of health workers inspected 1,75,310 houses and found dengue larvae and mosquitoes in 4,247 houses. As many as 5,61,669 containers, including coolers, fridge trays, pots, empty tires and boxes, were inspected, and larvae were found in 5,893 containers. A total of 1,540 challans have been issued so far.

While 122 cases emerged from Kharar, 111 cases were reported from Mohali city. Gharuan village reported 76 cases.

Dr Mahesh along with a team of senior health officials visited Max Hospital and supervised the inspection of containers, pots, coolers, refrigerators, boxes and other items. During the drive, mosquito larvae were found at three sites on the hospital premises. The hospital authorities were directed not to allow water to accumulate anywhere.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Mahesh said that on the instructions of the Punjab government, the health department conducted the drive this morning simultaneously from 9 am to 10 am in the district.

He said that wherever larvae were found in hospitals, labs etc., a warning was given, and a penalty would be imposed if larvae were found again.

He urged residents to cooperate for the prevention of dengue and said though the health department is making efforts in this direction, the district could be made dengue-free only with the help of the people.

People should wear clothes that cover their entire body. If there is any suspected dengue case, the person should immediately visit the nearest hospital. Dengue testing and treatment is available free of cost in government hospitals across the district, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the health department helpline No. 104 can be contacted any time.

Symptoms to watch out for

*Sudden high fever

*Severe headaches

*Pain behind eyes

*Severe joint and muscle pain

*Skin rash

*Fatigue

*Nausea

*Vomiting

Dos and don’ts

*Remove water from coolers and other small containers at least once a week

*Keep overhead tanks covered

*Use mosquito nets or mosquito repellents while sleeping during daytime

*Emptying and drying of water storage utensils on a weekly basis is important

*Keep surroundings clean and dry to prevent mosquito breeding

*Dispose of plastic, coconut shells and empty tins and cans

*Spray insecticides on outdoor containers and water puddles in and around your home

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

*Do not wear clothes that expose your arms and legs.

*Children should not be allowed to play in shorts and half sleeved clothes.

*Do not allow water to stagnate in bird feeding pots.

*Do not leave toilet pots uncovered while going out of station.

*Do not use vessels below flowerpots during these months as water stagnates in them if left unchanged.

*Do not give steroids or antibiotics to dengue patients.

*Avoid platelet transfusion unless there is an active bleed or the platelet count is less than 10,000.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON