A Zirakpur resident and his associates have been booked for allegedly assaulting an LPG agency’s manager over cylinder delivery, police said on Thursday. According to the FIR, the accused wanted the agency to issue him a refill immediately, but the agency told him to wait for a few days for his turn.

A case under under Sections 296, 126(2), 351(2), 191(3) and 190 of the BNS has been registered against Rahul Garg, along with four to five unidentified persons. (HT PHOTO)

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The police said the assault took place at the agency’s office on Ambala Road on Tuesday. Agency manager Rajinder Singh stated in his complaint that cylinders were being issued only to those consumers who had booked their refill on April 9 and 10. Accused Rahul Garg had booked his cylinder later but wanted the delivery immediately, he said.

After the manager declined to entertain his request, Garg allegedly called his associates to the spot. “A little later, a group of four to five men arrived. Some of them were carrying sticks. Two to three men restrained the manager while another person punched him in face and right eye,” the FIR mentioned. The victim also claimed that he lost a gold chain during the assault, and also suffered a nosebleed.

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{{^usCountry}} The injured was first taken to a local hospital in Dhakoli and later referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh. A case under under Sections 296, 126(2), 351(2), 191(3) and 190 of the BNS has been registered against Rahul Garg, along with four to five unidentified persons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The injured was first taken to a local hospital in Dhakoli and later referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh. A case under under Sections 296, 126(2), 351(2), 191(3) and 190 of the BNS has been registered against Rahul Garg, along with four to five unidentified persons. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} An LPG refill is usually delivered in one or two days, but the process has been delayed by over one week at a few places since the beginning of the US-Iran conflict in West Asia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An LPG refill is usually delivered in one or two days, but the process has been delayed by over one week at a few places since the beginning of the US-Iran conflict in West Asia. {{/usCountry}}

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