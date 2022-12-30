Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali man arrested for gangraping HP woman, aide on the run

Mohali man arrested for gangraping HP woman, aide on the run

Updated on Dec 30, 2022 12:24 AM IST

Police on Thursday arrested a Mohali resident for his alleged involvement in the gangrape of a 26-year-old woman from Himachal Pradesh

The victim said the accused kept her captive and gangraped her over four days. (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The accused has been identified as Jaswinder Singh alias Sunny, 32, of Mohali.

Police said Sunny is the main accused while his accomplice, Parminder Singh of Sirsa, is on the run. Police said the victim had come to Mohali in search of work and befriended Sunny. She told police that Sunny had taken her to Parminder’s rented accommodation in Sector 39, where they allegedly kept her captive and gangraped her over four days.

The girl told police that the duo had spiked her food, due to which had lost consciousness. The victim said she managed to escape and lodged a complaint with the police. Sunny was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

Friday, December 30, 2022
