Mohali man booked for assaulting 5-year-old boy

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Oct 06, 2024 06:39 PM IST

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera, which shows the child standing outside the park with his friends when he mimics the barking dog

A resident of Mohali has been booked for assaulting a five-year-old boy brutally for mimicking his barking dog.

The incident occurred earlier this week when the child, after his tuition, was playing with friends near a park in Mohali and imitated the barking of a dog. (HT)
The incident occurred earlier this week when the child, after his tuition, was playing with friends near a park in Mohali and imitated the barking of a dog. (HT)

The incident occurred earlier this week when the child, after his tuition, was playing with friends near a park and imitated the barking of a dog. Jahan Sher Singh Padda, a resident of Phase 3A, Mohali, whose dog the child mimicked, flew into a rage at the child’s behaviour.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera, which shows the child standing outside the park with his friends when he mimics the barking dog. Padda approached the child, slapped him and then pushed him to the ground. The situation escalated as Padda continued his assault, placing his foot on the child’s chest and beating him.

On the basis of the CCTV footage, police registered a case under Sections 126 (2) (wrongful restraint) and 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the BNS at the Mataur police station.

