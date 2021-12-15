Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali man catches hold of thief with Activa stolen year ago
chandigarh news

Mohali man catches hold of thief with Activa stolen year ago

The accused, Arjun, 20, of Sector 49, was caught near the sector 46/47/48/49 light point and handed over to the Chandigarh Police; had stolen Activa from Phase 11 in Mohali a year ago
The Mohali man said that the accused had replaced the high security number plate and also tampered with the registration number of the Activa to avoid being caught. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 03:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A Mohali man caught a thief driving his Activa which was stolen about a year ago, Chandigarh Police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Arjun, 20, of Sector 49, was caught near the sector 46/47/48/49 light point and handed over to the police.

Victim Uma Shankar Parshad of Phase 11 told the police that he worked at MCM DAV College in Sector 36.

He said while on his way to work on Monday morning, he spotted his Activa stolen a year ago from Phase 11. A case of theft was registered on December 26, 2020, by his son at the Phase-11 police station, he added.

Parshad followed the accused and informed the police. He said the accused had replaced the high security number plate and also tampered with the registration number of the vehicle to avoid being caught.

He cross-checked the engine and chassis numbers to make sure it was his vehicle before handing over the accused to the police.

A case under sections 411 and 473 of the IPC has been now registered at the Sector-49 police station.

