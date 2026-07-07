Mohali man’s hand nearly severed in kirpan attack

A dispute over an empty tobacco pouch thrown on the road turned violent when a man in Nihang attire allegedly attacked a biker with a kirpan, leaving his hand partially severed.

The accused allegedly slapped the victim, forced the motorcycle to stop and attacked him with a kirpan. (HT File)

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According to the complaint, Tarun Tyagi, a Rajpura resident hailing from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, was riding to work with his friend when he threw an empty tobacco pouch after consuming it. The pouch allegedly hit a man, in Nihang attire, riding behind them. The man allegedly objected to the littering after which Tyagi and his friend apologised. Despite that, the accused allegedly slapped him, forced the motorcycle to stop and attacked Tyagi with a kirpan.

Tyagi told police that the accused first struck at his leg, but the blow caused only minor injuries because he was wearing thick trousers. The attacker then swung the kirpan again. As Tyagi raised his right hand to defend himself, the weapon struck his hand, causing a deep injury.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused fled the scene as people gathered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused fled the scene as people gathered. {{/usCountry}}

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Tyagi was initially taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, and was later referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, where he underwent surgery. Police have registered a case against the unidentified accused and launched an investigation.