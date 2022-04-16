Mohali mayor conducts surprise checking of cleaning work

Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu and deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi on Friday conducted surprise inspection of cleaning operations in Phase 7, Sectors 70 and 71; Phase 3B2 and Mataur Village.

During the checking, 14 employees were found absent. The mayor warned that strict action will be taken against the those found absent from duty.

Sidhu asked the employees of MC’s sanitation department to improve hygiene in their respective beats. He said that officials of each beat are responsible for cleanliness arrangements there and in case of any negligence, they will be held responsible.

It may be mentioned here that due to shedding of leaves by trees, sanitation employees have been deployed on the main roads, which has affected the cleaning work. The main reason for this is that no new contract of mechanised sweeping has been signed yet.

Bedi said that at the MC meeting on Monday, a resolution regarding mechanised sweeping will be passed and alternative cleaning arrangements will be made till the work order is issued.

