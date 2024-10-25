Mohali mayor inaugurates canal waterworks

Mohali municipal corporation mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu Jeeti inaugurated the canal water works at Sector-77 at a cost of ₹11 crore on Thursday. He said the water works will further strengthen supply of water in Sector-76,77,78 and Sohana Village. Mohali municipal corporation mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu Jeeti inaugurated the canal water works at Sector-77 at a cost of ₹ 11 crore on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Mayor expressed concerns alleging prolonged delay in the completion of the Mohali water works project by the Punjab Government.

Sidhu claimed that the project, which was initiated by former state health minister and ex-MLA, Mohali, Balbir Singh Sidhu, has been stalled for around three years, leaving Mohali residents to bear the brunt.

Sidhu stated that the water works will have a storage capacity of 12 lakh cubic metres, which will be sufficient to meet the water needs of the city’s growing population.

He stressed on the importance of the project in addressing the issue of groundwater depletion, which has reached alarming levels across the country.

“This initiative is essential for saving our depleting groundwater reserves. Canal water, which this project will provide, is not only better for health but also a sustainable solution for our future water needs,” the mayor stated.