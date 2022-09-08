Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali mayor orders fire-safety audit of PCA stadium

Published on Sep 08, 2022 02:42 AM IST

Acts on a complaint alleging that the building plans of PCA stadium’s structures have not been approved and they don’t have fire-safety clearance

The Mohali mayor has written to the MC commissioner to conduct an audit at PCA stadium regarding adherence to fire-safety norms. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Acting on a complaint that the building plans of the structures at Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) stadium in Phase 9 have not been approved, the Mohali mayor has ordered a fire audit of the complex.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu has written to MC commissioner Navjot Kaur informing about the complaint received at the mayor’s office regarding the unregistered building plans and absence of a fire safety no-objection certificate (NOC).

Sidhu said, “We received a complaint that the building plans of the PCA stadium’s buildings are not approved and registered, implying that PCA also does not have a fire safety NOC. So, a fire audit will be conducted for public safety.”

Spread over 13.5 acres, the complex, apart from the stadium, includes multiple buildings that house pavillion for players, restaurant, offices, a lounge featuring cricket memorabilia, press conference hall, club house, guest rooms and a swimming pool.

MC commissioner Navjot Kaur said a committee will be formed to conduct an audit regarding adherence to fire-safety measures as per prescribed norms.

However, a PCA official, not wishing to be named, said they had a valid fire NOC up to September 30 and the association had been getting the NOC annually from MC.

