Mohali MC allots 43 coconut water vending sites

Aiming to boost its revenue, the Mohali municipal corporation on Thursday allotted 43 vending sites for sale of coconut water through a draw of lots.

According to officials, Mohali is the only district in Punjab to have special sites for coconut water.

MC had received a total of 895 applications for the 43 vending sites and thus a draw of lots was conducted at the MC office, in the presence of MC commissioner Navjot Kaur, joint commissioner Kiran Sharma, secretary Ranjiv Kumar and superintendent Avtar Singh Kalsia.

However, only 12 of the chosen applicants were present during the draw. “The relatives of the remaining applicants were present, so they have been given a week to deposit the security, along with a month’s rent. We also conducted a second round and prepared a waiting list of 31 vendors. In case the absent allottees do not deposit the fees within seven days, we will allot the sites to those in the waiting list,” shared a senior MC officer.

Location of stalls

Of the total 43 sites, three each are in Phases 1 and 11, and two sites each are in Phases 2, 3B1, 3B2, 6, 9, 10, 7 and Sectors 70, 71 and 78. Also, four vendors will be placed at Sector 68 and one each at Phases 3A, 4, 5, 7, 8, 8B Industrial Area, YPS Chowk, Sectors 66, 67, 77, 79, 80 and Sohana village.

MC is hoping to fetch an annual revenue of over ₹1 crore from these stalls.

Each vendor has been told to pay three-month rent ( ₹54,000) as security and a month’s rent ( ₹18,000) in advance, besides 18% GST on monthly rent.

MC commissioner Navjot Kaur said for transparent allotment, the draw of lots proceedings were videographed.

