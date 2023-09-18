Mohali MC collects 28 lakh through property tax camp

In a property tax collection camp organised at Industry Bhawan in Phase 7 on Sunday, the municipal corporation (MC) collected ₹28 lakh. There are over 43,000 property taxpayers in the city, out of which only 11,000 have paid tax so far.

The District Administrative Complex, housing the deputy commissioner’s office and other government offices, is the biggest property tax defaulter with dues mounting to ₹ 40 lakh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The MC has set a target to recover ₹33 crore property tax this year. However, the civic body has so far managed to recover only around ₹11 crore.

The District Administrative Complex is the biggest property tax defaulter, with dues piling up to ₹40 lakh.

Similarly, the Punjab excise and taxation department in Sector 69 has an outstanding tax of ₹5 lakh, while the labour department in Phase 10 is yet to pay property tax to the tune of ₹10 lakh.

There is a property tax liability on Commander Complex in Phase 11 of around ₹8 lakh. The civic body has collected a property tax outstanding against PUDA of around ₹6 crore, out of which it has paid ₹1.69 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As September 30 is the last day for filing tax, MC commissioner Navjot Kaur has cancelled the holidays of the employees attached with the property tax wing and directed that the tax collection centre remain open even on Saturday and Sunday to facilitate the residents submitting property tax.

MC superintendent Avtar Singh Kalsia said a special property tax collection camp was being organised at the Community Centre in Phase 2 on September 21 and 22.

Besides, a team will be deployed at the centre to facilitate the senior citizens in submitting the property tax. He said 10% rebate will also be given to residents who file property tax return on time.