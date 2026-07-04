Mohali: MC councillor, 10 booked for assaulting worker during SIR exercise in Mohali

District police have booked an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) municipal councillor and ten others on Thursday for allegedly assaulting an election worker and two others during the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Kumbra village.

The Phase-8 police have registered a case under Sections 115(2), 118(1), 117(2), 126(2), 190 and 191(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

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The FIR names AAP councillor Ravinder Singh Bindhra along with Jagtar Singh, Gurtaj Singh, Malkit Singh, Rohit Verma, Khushpreet Singh, Mangal, Jagtar Singh Janana, Dhama, and three unidentified accused.

According to the complaint filed by Hardeep Singh, 31, the incident occurred around 4.30 pm on Tuesday near the village gurdwara where booth level officers (BLOs) were carrying out the SIR process. Hardeep alleged that Karamveer Singh, another officer, had arrived to submit documents when Jagtar Singh allegedly assaulted and attacked Karamveer with a kirpan.

Hardeep and another resident, Deepesh, were also allegedly assaulted when they intervened to stop the attack. All three were taken to the civil hospital in Mohali for treatment.

The Phase-8 police have registered a case under Sections 115(2), 118(1), 117(2), 126(2), 190 and 191(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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