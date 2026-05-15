Mohali MC polls: BJP leader assaulted while campaigning for son

Three unidentified persons have been booked for allegedly assaulting and hurling casteist remarks at retired IAS officer and Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) SC Morcha president SR Laddhar while he was campaigning for his son in Mohali’s Sector 77 on Thursday morning. Police have booked the accused under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

According to the complaint lodged at Sohana police station, the incident occurred around 7 am when Laddhar was conducting door-to-door campaigning for his son, Gautam Girish Laddhar, who is contesting the municipal corporation elections from Ward 40.

Laddhar alleged that while his team was distributing campaign pamphlets near house number 489 in Sector 77, a resident objected to the campaigning, leading to an argument. He claimed the man, along with two others, attacked him, pushed him to the ground, punched him and hit him with bricks.

The BJP leader said he suffered injuries to his head, face and stomach and was thrown into dirty water during the scuffle. He also alleged that casteist slurs were hurled at him during the assault.

Laddhar further claimed that his glasses, mobile phone and one shoe went missing during the incident, while the election campaign material was also damaged. He alleged that the accused later followed him to the main road about 40 to 45 minutes after the incident and issued death threats.

Police have booked the accused under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Station house officer Simarjit Singh Shergill said a case has been registered and investigation is underway.