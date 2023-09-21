Mohali MC’s finance panel clears 10 crore for road repairs

The finance and contract committee of the Mohali municipal corporation on Wednesday approved development works worth ₹13 crore, of which ₹10 crore have been set aside for recarpeting of roads.

The finance and contract committee of the Mohali municipal corporation during a meeting on Wednesday. (HT photo)

While chairing the meeting, mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said apart from road repairs, the funds will be utilised for maintenance of toilets in various markets and parks, public health department and sewage maintenance works, and repair of footpaths and curb channels.

Other works include installation of paver blocks and signboards in various wards, replacement of storm lines, construction of new road lanes, beautification of main road berms and centre verges, development of parks in Madanpur village, cleaning of N-Choe, and purchase of battery banks for various traffic signals and a tipper dumper.

The mayor said the progress of these development projects will be regularly monitored for timely completion and quality work.

Senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, MC commissioner Navjot Kaur, joint commissioner Kiran Sharma, superintending engineer Naresh Batta, councillors Jasbir Singh Manku and Anuradha Anand, all executive engineers and sub-divisional officers attended the meeting.

