Wed, Sept 03, 2025
Mohali MC’s proposed budget for FY 2025-26 slashed by 22 crore

ByHillary Victor, Mohali
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 08:34 am IST

The civic body had sought ₹211 crore, projecting a surplus budget against an estimated expenditure of ₹158.69 crore, but the local bodies department has sanctioned only ₹188 crore after making substantial reductions under key heads.

The Punjab local bodies department has imposed a 22 crore cut in the proposed budget of the Mohali municipal corporation (MC), which is already struggling with a financial crunch, for the year 2025-26.

The Mohali MC had proposed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crore for the municipal funds, but only <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90 crore was approved. Similarly, the proposal of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 crore for municipal tax on electricity was slashed drastically, with just <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh sanctioned. (HT Photo)
The expenditure plan included 64.50 crore under the establishment head, 6.9 crore under contingency, 52.19 crore for committed expenses, and 35.31 crore for non-committed expenses.

But the department approved the entire proposed 15 crore for solid waste management, which mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu described as the city’s “most pressing issue.”

Sidhu said, “This year again, 22 crore has been cut. We will write to the state government for additional funds, especially since heavy rains have left major city roads in a poor condition.In the last financial year (2024-25), the department approved 160 crore against our proposed 173 crore.”

