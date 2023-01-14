Mohali MC to restart app to record grievances

After two years, the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) has decided to restart the CRAMAT mobile application, through which residents can record their grievances.

Before the app was discontinued in 2020, senior MC officials were also using it to keep a tab on the status of manual and mechanical sweeping across the city. Sanitation staff had been directed to send photographs in uniform twice a day, besides photos of the area cleaned. All senior MC officials will have access to the app on their phones through which they will be able to monitor the functioning of their staff and also share their feedback or directions there.

“We have initiated talks with app officials and are planning to resume its services again with the aim to solve issues of residents in real time. Residents can also give their feedback through the application regarding maintenance in their respective wards,” shared a MC official.

The application, which was introduced here by director of local government, Uma Shankar Gupta, during his tenure as MC commissioner in 2015, was discontinued in 2020.

Mohali deputy commissioner Amit Talwar has now asked MC authorities to start the app again.

“We are soon going to hold a meeting with the app staff to know about the functioning of the application besides its cost,” an official said.

Harpreet Singh, a member of CRAMAT shared, “I have already prepared a presentation about the functioning of the app and will soon present it before the MC commissioner. We used to charge ₹15,000 per month from MC before they stopped it in 2020”.

According to officials, over 5,000 Mohali residents were using the app when it was discontinued.

When asked why the app was discontinued despite being beneficial, a senior MC official on condition of anonymity, said, “Many staffers were unhappy about being grilled by the public on the app and officials kept monitoring them in real time, which they didn’t like.”

