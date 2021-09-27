Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali MC to set to shift milch animals out of city limits

Agenda to establish a cattle dairy shed where milch animals will be shifted to be tabled at the Mohali MC House meeting on September 28
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
UPDATED ON SEP 27, 2021 01:40 AM IST
Mohali Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said that this step is being taken by the MC as the mayor had promised a stray cattle free city. (HT file)

In a major relief, the Mohali municipal corporation is all set to shift milch animals out of the city limits, by developing a cattle dairy shed. It will come up on 3.5 acres of MC land at Industrial Area in Phase-8-B. The agenda will be tabled for approval at the General House meeting on September 28.

Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said that this step in being taken as the mayor had promised a stray cattle free city. He added that it has been observed that local dairy owners let their cattle stray out on roads for grazing after milking them, which inconveniences the public.

“We have earmarked 3.5 acres of land to set up the shed, where local dairy owners will be given space to tie their cattle and milk them. Space will be allotted as per the number of cattle owned by them. They won’t be allowed to let the cattle out in the open ,” he added.

Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said, “We have pledged to make Mohali roads free of stray cattle, because of which we have expedited the cattle catching activity and imposed penalty to the tune of 10,000 on repeat offenders. The penalty will be imposed as per the Model Punjab Municipal (Registration, proper Control of Stray Animals and compensation to the Victim of Animal Attack) Bye-Laws, 2020.”

In 2016, the then mayors of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula had met and set up a co-ordination committee to work out cross border problems, especially relating to stray dogs. But, it failed to take a shape and since then, many announcements have been made to constitute a tricity co-ordination committees. But, the idea never materialised.

