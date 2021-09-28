Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali medical college aiming to produce top-class doctors
Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences has been constructed in the buildings of Mohali civil hospital and Punjab Health System Corporation. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Mohali medical college aiming to produce top-class doctors

Admissions to Mohali medical college will begin in October last week or first week of November after NEET results are declared
By Hillary Victor, Mohali
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 01:09 AM IST

With the National Medical Commission (NMC) issuing a letter of intent for 100 MBBS seats to Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences in Phase 6, the college authorities say they are aiming to produce top-class doctors and are excited to welcome the first batch next month.

The admissions to the medical college will begin in October last week or the first week of November after the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, held on September 12, are declared.

Dr Bhavneet Bharti, director principal of the medical college, said, “Since it is the first medical college in the region, we will offer an agile and enthusiastic social environment that helps in the additional-curricular improvement and knowing the budding talent of its students.”

The college is affiliated to Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, and has been constructed in the buildings of civil hospital and Punjab Health System Corporation (PHSC). Though the office of PHSC has been shifted to the second floor of the Punjab School Education Board building, the civil hospital will continue to run from Phase 6 till their new building in Sector 66 is constructed. The college will be further expanded to Jujhar Nagar, which is around 2 km from the present site.

The 300-crore project was sanctioned during the Akali Dal regime in 2012 under the central-state partnership with funding in the ratio of 60:40. The Punjab government had finalised the site of the existing civil hospital in Phase 6 to set up the institute.

College replete with all facilities

The new medical college has all facilities including a library, hostels (for both girls and boys), gymnasium and mess, all located in the PHSC building. The college has three departments with laboratories: anatomy, physiology and biochemistry. Other departments include general medicine, paediatrics, respiratory medicine, psychiatry, dermatology, general surgery, orthopaedics, ophthalmology, ENT, gynaecology and emergency medicine.

