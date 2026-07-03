Mohali: Minister launches rural health training centre in Saneta

Punjab health, family welfare, medical education and research minister Dr Balbir Singh on Friday inaugurated a rural health training centre (RHTC) in Saneta village, established under the department of community medicine of Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), Mohali.

The anti-rabies vaccination have already commenced at the centre while a 10-bed indoor ward and labour room are to become operational soon. (HT Photo)

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He said outpatient services, leaboratory facilitis, digital X-ray, immunisation and anti-rabies vaccination have already commenced at the centre while a 10-bed indoor ward and labour room are to become operational soon.

The minister also laid the foundation stone for a medical interns’ hostel, which, he said, would enable interns and medical officers to stay on campus and ensure round-the-clock emergency, inpatient and maternal healthcare services.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said the Punjab government, under the leadership of chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, is strengthening healthcare infrastructure in rural areas to ensure quality medical services are accessible to all.

A mega multi-speciality health camp was also organised, offering consultations in medicine, surgery, orthopaedics, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics and ophthalmology, along with free diagnostic tests and medicines.

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{{^usCountry}} Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh announced that an Aam Aadmi Clinic would also be established in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh announced that an Aam Aadmi Clinic would also be established in the area. {{/usCountry}}

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