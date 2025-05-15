Mohali: Missing for four days, supplier found dead in Sector 78

The decomposed body of a grocery supplier, who had been missing for the past four days, was recovered from the forest area near sports stadium along Airport Road in Sector 78 on Wednesday. Upon receiving the information, DSP (City-2) Harsimran Singh Bal and the Sohana SHO Simran Singh arrived at the spot. The body was taken into custody and sent to the mortuary at the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali. A forensic team was also called to the site and collected samples from the scene. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Suresh Pal, 36, a resident of Mauli Baidwan village, who supplied grocery items to various stores in Mohali.

According to police, the victim appeared to have been murdered and dumped in the forest area.

Upon receiving the information, DSP (City-2) Harsimran Singh Bal and the Sohana SHO Simran Singh arrived at the spot. The body was taken into custody and sent to the mortuary at the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali. A forensic team was also called to the site and collected samples from the scene.

DSP Bal stated that Suresh had left home without informing anyone on May 11, and a missing person report was filed by his brother, Nirmal Kumar, at the Sohana police station on May 13.

Sharing details, family members of the deceased said they had been searching for Suresh since Sunday. While searching near the forest on Wednesday, they spotted a pair of trousers hanging from a tree. On venturing further into the woods, they discovered a decomposed body, later confirmed to be Suresh’s.

DSP Bal said the police were actively investigating the case and assured that the culprits will be arrested soon.