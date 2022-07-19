Mohali MLA building castles in air: Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu

Reacting to the statement of Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh that there will be a major change in the Mohali municipal corporation soon, city mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Monday said the AAP MLA was “building castles in the air”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sidhu, who returned to work after a 10-day holiday, said he and his fellow councillors had the goal of taking Mohali to new heights and no matter how hard the MLA tried, the councillors will stand firmly with him.

He said the MLA had tried to everything to lure his fellow councillors, but they will continue to support him without buckling under any pressure.