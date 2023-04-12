Need permanent solution to make Mohali stadiums financially viable, says MLA Kulwant

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh on Tuesday said the authorities need to find a permanent solution to make the currently shut sports stadiums financially viable. Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh interacted with MC officials on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Four stadiums located in Phase 5, 7,11, and Sector 71 were closed down during the Covid 19 lockdown. They fall under the purview of the Greater Mohali Development Authority (GMADA).

Speaking during a meeting with municipal corporation officials, Kulwant said he had taken up the matter with GMADA authorities. “Constructing something is not difficult but its maintenance requires effort. These properties will not remain white elephants. We have to look for a permanent solution,” the MLA added.

Although GMADA had renovated these stadiums, they still remain closed. Due to the disuse and neglect, their condition has deteriorated. “The problem will continue till we make it a profitable entity. We have to look for pocket-friendly and permanent solutions to ensure self-sufficiency of these establishments,” Kulwant added.

Talking about other developmental works, the MLA said the government has spent ₹15 crore to install 5,000 CCTV cameras across the city to keep tabs on anti-social elements and traffic violators. Out of 16 rotaries to be constructed in the city to slow down speedsters, tenders have been floated for three rotatories in the first phase at Sohana Chowk, 67-68 intersection and 78-79 intersection.

MLA admits road in bad shape, promises respite

MLA Kulwant admitted that several roads across the city were in a dilapidated condition and needed urgent repair. Pointing out people’s complaints, he said ₹40 crore will be spent on maintenance of a 40 km road network and the city will be pothole-free soon. The MLA said the repair work had been stalled due to unexpected rainfall and since the weather has settled, the recarpeting of roads will be done on priority basis. He added that bad weather had also caused further deterioration of the roads.