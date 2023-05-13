GMADA levies land enhancement cost: Mohali MLA assures allottees of mediation

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh on Friday assured the residents of Sectors 76 to 80 that he will take up the matter with the authorities regarding the land enhancement cost imposed by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

The authority has decided to levy land enhancement cost on residential plots in Sectors 76 to 80 that house a population of around 50,000 in 7,000.

The residents under the banner of Sector 76-80 Plot Allotment Sangharsh Committee met the MLA and apprised him of the matter by submitting a memorandum.

Committee president Sucha Singh Kalaur said around 500 residents met the MLA on Friday and he assured that he will take up the matter with the authorities concerned to withdraw the order.

The letter issued by the GMADA reads that as per an approved agenda, ₹3,164 per square metre will be charged as additional cost from the allottees/transferees of Sector 76 to 80. This will translate into over ₹6 lakh for plots measuring 8 marlas and nearly ₹4 lakh for 6 marla plots.

Enhancement is the increase in compensation paid to a farmer/landowner for the acquisition of their land, which is decided by a court in case they are not satisfied with the price being offered by the government or its development agency.

The residents of plots/group housing societies built on that land then have to foot the cost of enhancement, a clause included in the allotment letters of these sectors, as per GMADA.

The GMADA letter says that during a meeting held on March 31, the authorities approved the agenda of “Assessment and recovery of additional price from the present allottees, transferees of Sector 76 to 80.”

The allottees are alleging that GMADA launched the scheme in 2000 after acquiring the land, which led to multiple court cases and harassment of allottees. Even after 22 years, more than 100 allottees have still not got possession of the land. The allottees had deposited 10% of the total amount in 2001 with the draw-of-lots’ application and successful allottees further deposited 15% of the total price. But GMADA gave possession to only a few allottees after a decade and continues to enjoy the interest money, they said.

Another allottee Narinder Singh Mann termed the decision of GMADA completely unjustified and unfair. If required, we will take legal help also, he said.

