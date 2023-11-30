Mohali: Neighbour assaults, molests woman over scattered construction material

Dera Bassi police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old man for assaulting, molesting and tearing clothes of a married woman following a neighbourly dispute over scattered construction material in their street.

The main accused, Davinder Singh of Dera Bassi, was arrested, while his accomplice, Prince, 27, is absconding, according to the police.

The complainant told police that he lived in a rented house in Dera Bassi and was constructing a new house next to Davinder’s house.

On Tuesday, he, along with his wife, went to their plot to inspect the status of the construction work. “I went back to my rented accommodation to pick up some important things and when I returned, the accused, along with a few women, were assaulting my wife. When I tried to rescue her, they assaulted me and my son. The accused also touched my wife inappropriately, tore her clothes and assaulted us, following which we got admitted in the local civil hospital,” the complainant said.

Meanwhile, an investigator said the victim had previously also exchanged heated arguments with Davinder over installation of an electricity metre, but the matter was resolved. “A tussle had been brewing between them and due to some scattered construction material, a fight broke out on Tuesday,” a cop said.

Dera Bassi police have booked the accused under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.