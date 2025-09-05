Mohali: Now, project by Jarnail Bajwa’s son in limbo over ‘forged papers’

The 56.5-acre industrial park project, floated by Sunny Lovely Developers Private Limited, in Sector 102, Mohali, has run into choppy waters with the Punjab town and country planning director revoking the change of land use (CLU) approval for around 1.3 acres after finding that the developer had submitted forged documents. After hearing both sides, the government concluded that the documents were forged. (HT Photo for representation)

The project, owned by Sukhdev Bajwa, the son of Sunny Enclave owner Jarnail Singh Bajwa who faces over 35 cheating cases, had attracted nearly 200 investors, who are now left in the lurch.

As per the town planning director’s order, the developer had originally received a CLU approval for 51.4 acres in August 2018, followed by another 5.1 acres in January 2019. Later, a layout plan for a total of 56.5 acres was approved under the Industrial Park Policy in October 2019.

The controversy began when Surinder Kaur, a local resident, lodged a complaint in April 2022, alleging that the developer had submitted a fake consent letter and a forged bank no-objection certificate (NOC) to include her land measuring nine kanals and 15 marlas (nearly 1.3 acres) in Drari village for the CLU.

After hearing both sides, the government concluded that the documents were forged. As a result, the CLU permission related to Kaur’s land was revoked, reducing the size of the project. The developer has been directed to submit a revised layout plan, excluding the revoked portion.

The company is also required to remove any construction on the said land at its own cost or compensate others if third-party structures exist. The order further stated that the developer will not receive any refund or compensation for the fees already paid. Officials clarified that both the developer and the complainant are free to seek legal remedies for any ongoing or future disputes related to ownership or financial matters.

The investors, meanwhile, are anxious as they claim to have pumped in nearly ₹250 crore into the project.

Baljeet Singh, chairman of the Sunny Lovely Plot Holders Association, Sector 10, said: “We invested our money six years ago but have not got possession as there are no sewerage or power lines. Now, with the cancellation of CLU, we are left high and dry. We urge the state government to either allow GMADA to take over the project or hand it to the association.”

Repeated attempts to contact Sukhdev Singh Bajwa for comments remained unsuccessful.

His father Jarnail Singh Bajwa was last month awarded three-year rigorous imprisonment for defrauding government officers on the pretext of an affordable housing scheme for government officials. He is presently lodged in the Ropar jail with several cases still pending against him.