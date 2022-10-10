Mohali: Now, SAD leader Majithia meets PTIs protesting atop water tank

Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Sunday met the two physical training instructors (PTIs) who have been protesting on top of a water tank near Singh Shaheedan Gurdwara in Sohana for the past five days and expressed his solidarity.

A day earlier, Congress member of legislative assembly from Bholath, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, also met the duo and expressed his support.

The PTIs, Sippy Sharma and Veerpal Kaur, are threatening self-immolation and demanding that the ruling AAP government provide them government jobs.

Majithia, while accusing the Punjab government of betraying voters. said that SAD will soon take out a protest march to chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence, to remind him of the promise made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal last year of regularising 646 PTIs once they form the government in the state.

Calling Kejriwal a cheater, Bikram added, “It is tragic that Sharma once again climbed the same water tank from which she was made to step down by Delhi CM with assurance of government jobs. Now, the AAP government has brushed its hands off the matter, by stating that it does not need the services of 646 PTIs”.

Sippy, while talking to Bikram, refused to step down from the water tank without receiving job letters.

Earlier in the afternoon, police resorted to mild lathi charge, as protesting PTI teachers marched towards the house of Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh while raising anti-government slogans. Protesters were eventually served langar at the MLA’s residence.