Mohali: Office worker loses scooter in highway robbery

The victim, Ravinder Singh of Kadi Majra village, told police that he worked for a private company in Phase 8-B, Industrial Area, Mohali. After finishing work, he was returning home on Friday evening. As he reached Kurali highway, two men waylaid him and attacked him with a rod, before escaping with his scooter and mobile phone. He regained consciousness after a while and got treated at a nearby hospital, he said.

Kurali police have booked the unidentified snatchers under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and initiated a probe.

