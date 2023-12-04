Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali: Office worker loses scooter in highway robbery

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 04, 2023 08:06 AM IST

Two men waylaid the victim on Kurali highway and attacked him with a rod, before escaping with his scooter and mobile phone

Two unidentified men snatched a man’s scooter and mobile phone after hitting his head with a rod near Motia Group on the Kurali highway on Friday late evening.

The victim, Ravinder Singh of Kadi Majra village, told police that he worked for a private company in Phase 8-B, Industrial Area, Mohali. After finishing work, he was returning home on Friday evening. As he reached Kurali highway, two men waylaid him and attacked him with a rod, before escaping with his scooter and mobile phone. He regained consciousness after a while and got treated at a nearby hospital, he said.

Kurali police have booked the unidentified snatchers under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and initiated a probe.

