Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Painter dies after accidental fall in Dera Bassi
Identified as Farman, he was carrying out paint work at a flat on Saturday when he lost balance and fell down, said the Mohali police. (AFP/Representative image)
Identified as Farman, he was carrying out paint work at a flat on Saturday when he lost balance and fell down, said the Mohali police. (AFP/Representative image)
chandigarh news

Mohali: Painter dies after accidental fall in Dera Bassi

The 24-year-old painter died after falling from a height of 40 feet while working at Silver City in Mubarakpur area of Dera Bassi in Mohali district
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 12:59 AM IST

A 24-year-old painter died after falling from a height of 40 feet while working at Silver City in Mubarakpur area of Dera Bassi, police said on Sunday.

Identified as Farman, he was carrying out paint work at a flat on Saturday when he lost balance while shooing away birds and fell down, said police. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he was declared brought dead.

Farman belonged to Najibabad in Uttar Pardesh and was unmarried. Narpinder Singh, Mubarakpur police post in-charge, said it inquest proceedings have been initiated on the statement of his brother Salman. After the postmortem, the body has been handed over to family members.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.