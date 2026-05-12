Mohali: Parents of road mishap victim get ₹16 lakh relief

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), SAS Nagar, has awarded ₹16 lakh compensation to the parents of a 22-year-old man who died after an Activa scooter allegedly hit his motorcycle from the wrong side near Khattani Kalan village in Ludhiana district in November 2022. 22-year-old had died after scooter on the wrong side of the road hit his motorcycle in 2022. (HT File)

The tribunal, presided over by MACT judge Prashant Verma, directed IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company to pay the compensation with 7% annual interest from the date of filing the petition. The petition was filed by Raghvir Singh and Jasvir Kaur, residents of Samrala, over the death of their son Gaganjot Singh.

According to the case record, Gaganjot was returning to his village on November 4, 2022, when an Activa scooter, driven by Narinder Singh of Kurali, allegedly came from the wrong side and collided with his motorcycle near Bazigar Basti at Khattani Kalan. He sustained serious head injuries and died during treatment at PGIMER Chandigarh on November 7. The tribunal relied on the testimony of eyewitness Shamsher Singh and the police challan filed in the case to conclude that the accident. The insurance company argued that the accident occurred after a stray dog came in front of the motorcycle and questioned the involvement of the scooter.

However, the tribunal rejected the contention. The tribunal assessed the deceased’s monthly income at ₹10,000 on the basis of minimum wages after finding no documentary proof supporting the family’s claim that he earned ₹25,000 per month at a private factory in Ludhiana. It also added 40% towards future prospects.