Mohali: Police arrest four for allegedly plotting robberies in Zirakpur, recover weapons

Zirakpur police arrested four men after allegedly catching them with sharp-edged weapons while they were roaming in the city looking for potential robbery and snatching targets on Monday night.

The FIR was registered at Zirakpur police station under Sections 310(4) and 111(2)(b) of the BNS and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. (HT File)

According to the FIR, ASI Rajiv Kumar and his team were on patrol duty near Kohinoor Dhaba when a confidential informant tipped them off about a group allegedly involved in robbery and snatching activities.

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The informant told police that four men were moving around Zirakpur in a silver Maruti WagonR (PB-70-H-8909) and were carrying weapons, including knives, kirpans and small axes. The informer claimed the group was near GBP Building Chambers on PR-7 Road and was looking for potential targets.

Acting on the information, the police registered a case and launched an operation to intercept the vehicle. During the operation, police apprehended four suspects identified as Mohammad Sadiq, 23, a native of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh; Prithvi Chandel, 22, of Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh; Nabit , 20, of Malerkotla; and Mohammad Asim, 22, of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Police alleged that the four had formed a gang and were involved in planning robberies and snatchings in the Zirakpur area. During the search, officers recovered sharp-edged weapons from their possession, leading to the addition of Arms Act provisions.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused were residing at various rented accommodations in Zirakpur, including Jarnail Enclave, Shankar City and the Patiala Chowk area, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused were residing at various rented accommodations in Zirakpur, including Jarnail Enclave, Shankar City and the Patiala Chowk area, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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The FIR was registered at Zirakpur police station under Sections 310(4) and 111(2)(b) of the BNS and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.