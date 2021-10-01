Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali police book Dhakoli man for bigamy
The Dhakoli resident lied to his second wife that his first marriage was over, said Mohali police. (HT)
Mohali police book Dhakoli man for bigamy

In her complaint to the Mohali SSP’s office, accused’s wife alleged that before their marriage, he had claimed that his first marriage had ended in divorce, but she later discovered that he was still married
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 03:40 AM IST

Police have booked a Dhakoli resident for bigamy following a complaint by his second wife.

In her complaint to the Mohali SSP’s office, the complainant alleged that before their marriage, her husband had told her that his first marriage had ended in divorce. However, she later found out that he was still married to his first wife. When she confronted him, he started harassing her for dowry.

Investigating officer Sukhminder Singh said the matter was investigated by superintendent of police (headquarters), and following legal opinion, the accused was booked under Sections 376-2(n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 420 (cheating) and 495 (same offence with concealment of former marriage from person with whom subsequent marriage is contracted) of the Indian Penal Code.

