Mohali police book staff of 4 dhabas for operating beyond permissible hours

Commuters will no longer be able to enjoy midnight meals at dhabas located on Zirakpur-Patiala or Zirakpur-Ambala highways as police have started lodging cases against eateries operating beyond 11pm, the permissible time.

Mohali police on Monday booked staff of four dhabas for serving food even after 12:30 am, in violation of the deputy commissioner’s orders. Those booked were identified as Kartik Lutawa of Tandoori Zaika, Amir Khan of Shere-Punjab dhaba, Satwir Singh alias Billu of Setha Da dhaba and Nishat Singh of Chandar Vaishno dhaba.

According to the police, they raided the said dhabas following a tip-off.

“When we reached there after 12:30 am, we found the food joints open following which we booked the persons managing or running these eateries. Despite numerous requests and warnings, these eateries remain open which at times creates law and order problem,” said a senior cop.

Mohali senior superintendent of police Sandeep Garg said,“We have to follow orders of the DC and thus we won’t tolerate any nuisance which, at times, paves way for anti-social elements to strike. We will conduct regular checking of these food joints and will book the violators”, said SSP.

The accused were booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code at Zirakpur police station.