Mohali police bust liquor smuggling racket

Mohali police have busted a major liquor smuggling racket with the recovery of 3,959 cartons of countrymade liquor from a godown at a village near Ambala Cantonment and the arrest of two men.

The accused have been identified as Krishan Kumar, 45, a truck driver and resident of Haibowal village, Ludhiana, and Divijay Khanna, a resident of Royal Motia in Zirakpur.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal said that based on a tip-off, they set up a checkpoint under the supervision of SP city Akashdeep Singh Aulakh and DSP city-1 Gursher Singh Sandhu in the Phase 6 area.

They directed a commercial vehicle being driven by Kishan, ferrying vegetables and fruits to Amritsar and bearing a Haryana registration number, to stop. During checking, 520 cases of illicit whisky (for sale in Chandigarh and carrying the seal of Uttarakhand excise) were recovered which were concealed beneath fruits and vegetable crates. The SSP said that during preliminary investigations, Krishan said that the fake liquor was supplied by Divay Khanna alias Vicky, and there is a godown in Mohvrra village in Ambala Cantonment which is used to store it. The godown was raided and 3,439 cases of spurious liquor was recovered from two trucks. Following this, Khanna was arrested.

Mahal said that further investigation in the case was on and they are hoping to get more information.

A case under Section 61-1-14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the duo at Phase 1 Police station.