Mohali police cut 3 snatchers’ crime spree short

The accused snatchers were identified as Kamalpreet Singh of Kharar and Kulwir Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib. Their accomplice, Vikram Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib, managed to flee. Police said the duo had been involved in snatchings in Balongi and Kharar. Probe into string of snatching cases in Mohali led to the arrests.

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Investigations into the string of snatching cases in Mohali has led to the arrest of three snatchers. Among them, two were arrested by the Kharar police from near Christian School, Kharar.

The accused were identified as Kamalpreet Singh of Kharar and Kulwir Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib. Their accomplice, Vikram Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib, managed to flee. Police said the duo had been involved in snatchings in Balongi and Kharar.

The third snatcher was arrested from Balongi. According to police, the accused, Narinder Singh of Khalidpur village, Rupanagar, had also been snatching mobile phones in Balongi and Kharar areas. As many as 11 stolen phones were recovered from his possession.

Fresh cases under Section 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of snatching) of the Indian Penal Code have been registered against the trio at the Kharar and Balongi police stations.

