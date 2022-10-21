Mohali police cut short gang’s snatching spree

Mohali police have busted a gang of snatchers that had been active in the city with the arrest of two men.

As many as 10 mobile phones and a motorcycle have been recovered from the duo, identified as Arshdeep Singh of Bathinda and Lovepreet Singh, a native of Kaithal, who is currently residing in Mohali.

Police have also arrested Ravi Kant, a resident of Jagatpura, Mohali, who used to buy the stolen phones from the snatchers, and recovered three phones from him. But their accomplice managed to flee.

Deputy superintendent of police (City 1) Harinder Singh Mann said the snatchers were caught following a tip-off.

“We got information that three men who are habitual thieves and snatchers were present near Amb Wala Bagh in Mohali. Police teams reached the place and spotted the trio. While we managed to nab Arshdeep and Lovepreet, their accomplice, Jatin, a resident of Mohali, fled the spot,” the DSP said.

Following the snatchers’ arrest, police recovered 10 mobile phones and a motorcycle with a fake number plate from their possession. During questioning, the duo revealed the name of Ravi, who bought the stolen phones from them, following which he was also nabbed by the Phase 1 police.

“Three more mobile phones were recovered from Ravi. Through interrogation, it came to fore that the gang snatched a mobile phone in Phase 2 on September 29 and mortgaged it for ₹1,500 to one Irsad of Santemajra village,” said inspector Sumit Singh, station house officer (SHO), Phase 1 police station.