Mohali police hunting for two men accused of 1 crore fraud
Mohali police hunting for two men accused of 1 crore fraud

The accused, Narinder Chaudhary and Asis Bhardwaj, had offered to double the Manimajra resident’s 1 crore in just five years
Mohali police have registered a case of fraud and cyber crime against the two accused. (Stock Photo)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 03:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Mohali police are on the lookout for two men who duped a Chandigarh resident of 1 crore after offering to double the money in five years.

In his complaint, Dilsher Singh Bajwa, a resident of Pipliwala Town in Manimajra, Chandigarh, alleged that two men, Narinder Chaudhary and Asis Bhardwaj, approached him, claiming that they had a start-up company that could help him double his money in just five years. Therefore, he invested 1 crore. However, they failed to keep their promise or return his money.

Investigating officer ASI Nirmal Singh said Bajwa filed a complaint with the Mohali SSP, following which a legal opinion was taken, and a case of fraud and cyber crime was registered against the two accused.

