Mohali police hunting for two men accused of 1 crore fraud

The Mohali police are on the lookout for two men who duped a Chandigarh resident of ₹1 crore after offering to double the money in five years.

In his complaint, Dilsher Singh Bajwa, a resident of Pipliwala Town in Manimajra, Chandigarh, alleged that two men, Narinder Chaudhary and Asis Bhardwaj, approached him, claiming that they had a start-up company that could help him double his money in just five years. Therefore, he invested ₹1 crore. However, they failed to keep their promise or return his money.

Investigating officer ASI Nirmal Singh said Bajwa filed a complaint with the Mohali SSP, following which a legal opinion was taken, and a case of fraud and cyber crime was registered against the two accused.