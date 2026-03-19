Mohali police lodge 35 FIRs over illegal farmhouses in New Chandigarh

Acting on the recommendation of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), the Mohali police have registered 35 FIRs in connection with widespread illegal construction of farmhouses on de-notified forest land in Siswan near New Chandigarh, a locality in the foothills of Shivalik range in Mohali district. The matter stems from a PIL being heard by the HC, which alleges large-scale violations in the setting up of commercial establishments in the Siswan area and inaction on the part of authorities. (HT Photo for representation)

The FIRs, lodged under Section 12 of the Punjab Capital Act, 1952, come in the backdrop of ongoing proceedings before the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC), where the issue of illegal constructions on de-listed forest land has come under judicial scrutiny.

In an additional affidavit filed in February this year, GMADA chief administrator Sakshi Sawhney had informed the court that while the forest department had initially identified 182 violations, the number had risen to 193 following a survey conducted by GMADA’s Regulatory Branch.

In a communication addressed to the SSP, GMADA officials stated that action was being taken against violators. “Primary action will be taken against 59 such violators. FIRs have already been registered against 12, and we are now submitting names of another 42 farms/hotels for registration of FIRs,” the letter read.

Officials privy to the matter said that 35 FIRs had already been registered, with more cases likely to follow as the investigation progresses. The process to register FIR against the remaining seven individuals was under process.

Allegations are that the violators include several high-profile individuals, including politicians, bureaucrats and advocates, who allegedly constructed properties under proxy titles to evade scrutiny.

Some of these properties are reportedly being used for commercial activities such as hosting marriage functions, parties and other social gatherings, in violation of land-use norms.

Data shared by GMADA indicates that the highest concentration of illegal constructions has been found in Karoran village, where 15 individuals have been identified.

This is followed by 11 violators in Jayanti Majri and four in Mirzapur. Two violations each have been reported in Sultanpur, Majra, Pallanpur and Tarapur villages. Additionally, one property each in Burana, Sunk, Nada and Siswan villages has been flagged for legal action.

The matter stems from a public interest litigation (PIL) being heard by the HC, which alleges large-scale violations in the setting up of commercial establishments in the Siswan area and inaction on the part of authorities.

The case was initially brought before the court in March 2025, when allegations surfaced regarding a restaurant being constructed on de-listed forest land without the required permissions and in violation of prescribed land use.

Subsequently, the scope of the PIL was expanded, with the court seeking details of similar constructions across Siswan and other parts of Mohali district. The region, located in the ecologically sensitive foothills of the Shivalik hills, has seen a proliferation of farmhouses owned by influential individuals from Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the hearing was deferred as the Punjab government sought time to file anaffidavit from the chief secretary detailing the action taken in the matter. The violations span across 15 villages in Mohali district.