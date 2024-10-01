Mohali police nab ATM fraudsters, recover 126 cards

Mohali police nabbed two members of an interstate gang allegedly involved in duping 40 persons by changing their ATM cards inside the ATM vestibules in multiple states, including MP, UP, Maharashtra and Punjab. Mohali police (CIA, Mohali) recovered 126 ATM cards, a swipe machine, a Hyundai Venue car used in crime and ₹ 3.85 lakh from their custody. (HT Photo)

The accused were identified as Praveen, 30, and Kuldeep alias Meenu, 32, both residents of Hisar.

DSP Talwinder Singh, Mohali CIA, said that the gang allegedly targeted the senior citizens and duped them by offering help to withdraw money by giving them misinformation about the ATM machines.

“They used to change the ATM cards of the victims inside the ATM vends and used to tell victims that the ATM was not working and used to recall the ATM pin of their targets. After the victims left, they used to withdraw money using their cards. They targeted many victims in multiple states”, DSP said.

Meanwhile, Mohali police arrested a gang of two burglars and recovered diamond, gold and silver jewellery from their possession.

The accused were identified as Jaspreet Singh, 23, and Veeru, 21, of Mohali.

Victim Jasvir Singh of Zirakpur told police that he, along with family, visited a relative’s house on September 18. When they returned after three days, their house was ransacked.

Inspector Harminder Singh said that police recovered jewellery. The recovery included seven pairs of silver anklets, a pair of small silver kangan, a silver ring, a pair of silver earrings, one gold kangan pair, a gold chain, two gold lockets, a gold coin, six pairs of gold earrings, one ladies gold ring and a diamond ring.