Mohali: Police nab vehicle lifters within 12 hrs of crime, 2 cars recovered

Gharuan police recovered two SUVs and arrested two men within 12 hours of receiving a complaint about a stolen vehicle on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Police said a call was received on the helpline on Sunday about a missing car. Acting swiftly, a team traced the movement of the suspects and later recovered a Mahindra Thar and a Maruti Fronx. The accused, identified as Kunal of Rewari, Haryana, and Prince of Mahendragarh, Haryana, were apprehended near the Rajasthan border in Mahendragarh.

According to investigators, the accused had driven the vehicles through different routes, stopping at several petrol pumps in Morinda, Ambala, Nar Road and Jaipur, where they refuelled and fled without paying. A third accused, Armaan, is still on the run.

An FIR has been registered under sections 304, 126(1) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). SHO Gharuan, SI Balwinder Singh, who led the operation under the supervision of DSP Kharar Karan Sandhu, said raids are being conducted to arrest the absconding accused.