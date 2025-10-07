Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Mohali: Police nab vehicle lifters within 12 hrs of crime, 2 cars recovered

    According to investigators, the accused had driven the vehicles through different routes, stopping at several petrol pumps in Morinda, Ambala, Nar Road and Jaipur, where they refuelled and fled without paying

    Published on: Oct 7, 2025 8:42 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Mohali
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Gharuan police recovered two SUVs and arrested two men within 12 hours of receiving a complaint about a stolen vehicle on Sunday.

    SHO Gharuan, SI Balwinder Singh, who led the operation under the supervision of DSP Kharar Karan Sandhu, said raids are being conducted to arrest the absconding accused. (HT Photo)
    SHO Gharuan, SI Balwinder Singh, who led the operation under the supervision of DSP Kharar Karan Sandhu, said raids are being conducted to arrest the absconding accused. (HT Photo)

    Police said a call was received on the helpline on Sunday about a missing car. Acting swiftly, a team traced the movement of the suspects and later recovered a Mahindra Thar and a Maruti Fronx. The accused, identified as Kunal of Rewari, Haryana, and Prince of Mahendragarh, Haryana, were apprehended near the Rajasthan border in Mahendragarh.

    According to investigators, the accused had driven the vehicles through different routes, stopping at several petrol pumps in Morinda, Ambala, Nar Road and Jaipur, where they refuelled and fled without paying. A third accused, Armaan, is still on the run.

    An FIR has been registered under sections 304, 126(1) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). SHO Gharuan, SI Balwinder Singh, who led the operation under the supervision of DSP Kharar Karan Sandhu, said raids are being conducted to arrest the absconding accused.

    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Mohali: Police Nab Vehicle Lifters Within 12 Hrs Of Crime, 2 Cars Recovered
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes