Mohali police post in-charge shifted for assaulting photojournalist

A day after a photojournalist of a Punjabi vernacular was allegedly assaulted by Phase 8 police post in-charge Satwinder Singh, the latter was sent to the police lines on Saturday.

According to officials, a departmental inquiry has been initiated against the cop.

Satwinder allegedly slapped and punched the victim repeatedly while he was clicking photographs of the traffic jam in the area. The victim suffered bruises in the incident.

When contacted, the photojournalist said, “I was performing my duty when I was attacked by the cop who seemed frustrated. He asked me to not take pictures of the jam and abused me repeatedly. When I confronted him, he assaulted me.”

Satwinder, according to the victim, threatened him by claiming to be a relative of a top Aam Aadmi Party leader. “I introduced myself to Satwinder but he didn’t stop. He continued to assault me and misbehaved with me before MC councillor Sukhdev Singh Patwari, who was passing by, came to my rescue,” said the photojournalist.

Meanwhile, superintendent of police (SP) Akashdeep Singh Aulakh said a departmental inquiry was initiated against Satwinder besides shifting him to the police lines.

Satwinder Singh, meanwhile, ridiculed the allegations and alleged that the photojournalist was driving on the wrong side. “He had parked his bike on the wrong side, causing a traffic jam. I was performing my duty and asked him to park his bike on a side but instead, he argued which led to an altercation.”