Mohali: Private hospital to cough up 25,000 for cheating patient

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised a Mohali-based private hospital for duping a cancer patient by overcharging for a surgical procedure. Instead of refunding the excess amount, the hospital was found to have manipulated its billing system to show the entire amount as surgical expenditure. (iStock)

The complainant, Tirlok Chand Sharma, a resident of Sector 46, said on November 12, 2023, he was admitted in Max Super Speciality Hospital for an oncology related treatment and, on the advice of the doctors, underwent surgery.

Sharma was discharged on November 20, 2023 and at the time of discharge, he received a bill of ₹4,44,435 from the hospital.

He deposited ₹2,10,000, while an amount of ₹3,24,432 was credited in Max hospital’s account by the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), totaling ₹5,34,435, despite the fact that the invoice was for an amount of ₹4,44,435.

The said ₹2,10,000 was deposited by Sharma as upfront payment in order to perform robotic surgery because the procedure was not covered under CGHS. Following the surgery, the hospital generated an invoice, including information regarding a cheque reimbursement of ₹90,000.

Upon enquiry, the hospital declined to reimburse ₹90,000 and provided another invoice receipt for surgery expenditures of ₹90,000.

The District Consumer Forum held that the hospital’s action amounts to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice as it charged ₹90,000 in excess from the complainant while also making a false reference regarding the refund of the same.

The forum directed Max Super Speciality hospital to pay ₹15,000 as compensation to the complainant for unfair trade practices. The hospital was also directed to refund an amount of ₹90,000 charges in excess and to pay ₹10,000 as litigation charges.