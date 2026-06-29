Mohali: Promised Thailand work permits, four men lose ₹4 lakh to travel agents

Four men seeking jobs abroad lost nearly ₹4 lakh after they were promised two-year work permits for Thailand by a travel firm, operating from VIP Road in Zirakpur, police said on Sunday. A case has been registered against three persons, along with two or three unidentified accomplices, officials said. The police registered a case against Rohit, Harry, Gurpreet Singh and two to three unidentified persons associated with AK Group. (HT Photo)

Complainant Ravikant, a resident of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh, said he visited the office of AK Group on VIP Road in Zirakpur around two to three months ago along with his friends Ajay Kumar, Ankus and Vikram Verma to enquire about overseas employment.

“At the office, a man identified as Rohit offered to arrange two-year work permits for Thailand for nearly ₹95,000 per person. The complainants made payments in cash and through QR code transactions. Ravikant paid ₹1.5 lakh, while Ajay Kumar, Ankus and Vikram Verma also paid varying amounts. The receipts were either not issued or were issued for amounts lower than the money actually paid,” the complaint read.

The complainant further stated that Rohit introduced them to firm’s owner Harry, who assured them that their work permits would soon be processed. On June 18, Harry handed over Thailand digital arrival cards, flight tickets and hotel booking documents.

The following day, the four men left. According to the FIR, three of them were stopped at the airport, while Ravikant travelled to Thailand. On arrival, immigration officials examined his documents, informed him that his visa was fake and deported him back to India via Chennai. After returning home, Ravikant approached the Zirakpur police.

The police registered a case against Rohit, Harry, Gurpreet Singh and two to three unidentified persons associated with AK Group under Sections 316(2), 318(4), 336(2), 338, 336(3), 340(2) and 61(2) related to criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 24 of the Immigration Act. Further investigation is underway, officials added.