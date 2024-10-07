Mohali: Property owner, 10 aides booked for vandalism, assault

A property owner and his 10 accomplices were booked on Monday for vandalising the office of a Mohali-based businessman in Sector 87 and assaulting his worker. The complainant told Mohali police that the situation took a violent turn on October 3, when Sarbjit,, along with 15 to 20 men armed with iron rods and sticks, arrived at his office at 11 pm. (Getty image)

Complainant Balwinder Singh, who runs Virk Solar Energy and lives in Sector 87, claimed that property owner Sarbjit Singh forcibly attempted to evict him from the plot that he had been renting since 2020 for his solar energy business. He said the two had a verbal agreement allowing him to operate on the land until the government acquired it. For four years, he paid ₹11,880 in monthly rent and set up his office, godown and residence there. However, in July 2024, Sarbjit allegedly demanded immediate possession of the property, leading to a legal dispute that is currently ongoing in the court.

Balwinder told the police that the situation took a violent turn on October 3, when Sarbjit,, along with 15 to 20 men armed with iron rods and sticks, arrived at his office at 11 pm. They removed CCTV cameras, and when Balwinder’s worker, Satnam, came outside, the group allegedly attempted to assault him. Satnam managed to escape and alerted Balwinder about the situation.

Upon reaching the scene, Balwinder witnessed Sarbjit and his men allegedly vandalising his office with iron rods. The group then moved to the office of his neighbour, Ashok, damaging his property and assaulting his workers too, who were later locked in a room.

Police are investigating the matter, and no arrests have been yet made. The Sohana police have registered a case under Sections 191(3), 190, 324, 331(6), 304, 305, 351(1) and 351(2) of BNS and further investigation is on.