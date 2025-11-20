Mohali: PRTC driver booked for running over 86-year-old woman to death

Police have booked a PRTC bus driver after an 86-year-old woman died in an accident on Sunday afternoon. The incident took place around 2.15 pm on the Zirakpur–Patiala road near Lucky Dhaba, where the woman was tragically run over by the same bus she had just stepped off. In a separate accident, a 29-year-old man died after being hit by a scooter on Monday morning near the Baltana stretch of the highway. (HT Photo for representation)

According to eyewitnesses, the bus driver was driving rashly and at a high speed. As the elderly woman began crossing the road, the driver allegedly ran the bus over her. Witnesses further claimed that the driver then moved the bus back and forth, crushing her a second time, leading to her instantaneous death. The impact was so severe that the woman’s body was mutilated and parts were scattered on the road.

Her 56-year-old son told the police that she had alighted from the PRTC bus and was about to board another one to Dera Bassi when the accident occurred. The bus, bearing registration number PB65P4148, was traced soon after the incident, and police have identified the driver. An FIR has been registered, and police said strict action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by scooter; one arrested

In a separate accident, a 29-year-old man died after being hit by a scooter on Monday morning near the Baltana stretch of the highway. The accident occurred around 6 am when the victim, identified as Ravindra, a resident of Sector 19, Panchkula, was crossing the road. Police said he suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to GMCH-32, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said they traced and arrested the scooter driver, identified as Hardik, a resident of Zirakpur. A case has been registered against him under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS.