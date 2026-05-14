Mohali: PSEB Class 12 exams | Girls clinch top 10 positions

Girls clinched the top 10 positions in Mohali in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 examinations, the results of which were declared on Wednesday. The district recorded an overall pass percentage of 94%, up from 93% last year, while retaining its eighth rank in Punjab.

Among the district’s top performers are two humanities students aiming for the civil services and two science stream toppers from Kurali dreaming of becoming doctors. (Ravi Kumar/ HT)

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Four students from Mohali also featured in the state merit list, though the district had performed better last year when 13 students, six boys and seven girls, made it to the list.

Among the district’s top performers are two humanities students aiming for the civil services and two science stream toppers from Kurali dreaming of becoming doctors.

Humanities student tops district

Simreet Kaur of Government Senior Secondary School, Majatri, topped Mohali district, scoring 97.4% in the humanities stream. A resident of Churharmajra, she is also a kabaddi player, who represented the district twice at the state-level. Daughter of Kuldeep Singh, a carpenter, and Charanjit Kaur, a tailor, Simreet credited her parents, teachers and friends for their support. She says she will complete her graduation before working towards her dream of becoming an IAS or IFS officer.

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{{^usCountry}} Sister’s demise pushed her to work harder {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sister’s demise pushed her to work harder {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Taranpreet Kaur, a student of Satluj Public School, Bhagomajra, who secured the third position in the district with 96.8% in humanities, says her elder sister, who passed away a few years ago, was her driving force to excel in academics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taranpreet Kaur, a student of Satluj Public School, Bhagomajra, who secured the third position in the district with 96.8% in humanities, says her elder sister, who passed away a few years ago, was her driving force to excel in academics. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A resident of Bharatpur, she is the daughter of Sapinder Singh, a farmer, and Rupinder Kaur, a homemaker. “My elder sister was extremely intelligent. But as fate would have it, she passed away before she could appear for her Class 12 exams. So it was all the more important for me to do well, and fulfill the expectations that my parents had from my sister,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A resident of Bharatpur, she is the daughter of Sapinder Singh, a farmer, and Rupinder Kaur, a homemaker. “My elder sister was extremely intelligent. But as fate would have it, she passed away before she could appear for her Class 12 exams. So it was all the more important for me to do well, and fulfill the expectations that my parents had from my sister,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Taranpreet plans to pursue graduation from Panjab University or an affiliated college in Chandigarh before preparing for the UPSC examination. She is also considering taking up law. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taranpreet plans to pursue graduation from Panjab University or an affiliated college in Chandigarh before preparing for the UPSC examination. She is also considering taking up law. {{/usCountry}}

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Kurali school students with medical dreams

In the science stream, Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Kurali, posted a double success as two of its students secured top district positions. Saloni secured the second position in Mohali with 97.2%. She said self-study and three to four hours of daily preparation helped her achieve the result. Daughter of Kamaldeep Kumar, an employee at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and Gurpreet Kaur, a homemaker, she is now preparing for the NEET exam to pursue MBBS.

Her schoolmate Amritpal Kaur, a resident of Baraudi, secured the fourth position in the district with 96.8%. Daughter of Kulwinder Singh and Harpreet Kaur, she said she studied for 10 to 12 hours daily. Both students are also preparing for the PGI nursing entrance examination.

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